SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)-The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced Friday that the South Carolina Department of Corrections will be holding a drive-thru job fair on Monday, October 12.
The job fair will take place at the Livesay Correctional Institution's A Camp. According to the announcement, those who attend will be able to speak to a recruiter and fill out an application while still practicing social distancing guidelines.
According to the news release, interested applicants are encouraged to follow these steps:
- Wear a Mask
- Bring your Driver’s License
- Bring your Birth Certificate
- Bring your Social Security Card Bring your High School Diploma or GED
- Bring your Employment History
The job fair will take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.