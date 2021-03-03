COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced on Wednesday that it is looking to bring charges against suspects accused of committing unemployment fraud for financial gain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from DEW, the department has submitted 2,855 unemployment claims to state and federal authorities for investigation.
The U.S. Department of Justice's National Unemployment Insurance Fraud task force will take over the investigation and will work closely with the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, according to DEW.
DEW says that anyone found guilty of of UI fraud will be disqualified from receiving benefits for up to a full year while also repaying the improperly received benefits as well as paying fines up to $100,000. The department also says that anyone found guilty of fraud could face five to 10 years in prison.
DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey says that the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the unemployment insurance programs to be susceptible to criminals that want to use them for their own financial gain.
“We do anticipate cases will move forward and charges will be filed against some of these bad actors."
