Sumter, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Sumter County say they have recaptured an inmate that escaped Thursday evening.
While deputies, didn't immediately release details about his capture, they have confirmed that there is no longer a danger to the public now that he's back in custody.
According to the sheriff's office, 32-year-old Stephen Stinnette escaped from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center Thursday night and is considered extremely dangerous.
Stinnette is 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds, with blue eyes and a bald head covered in tattoos and tattoos on his neck.
When he escaped, deputies said Stinnette may have been wearing a detention center uniform.
Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says they would release details of his capture sometime Friday.
