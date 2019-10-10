South Carolina DNR asks anglers to kill, report Northern Snakehead sightings

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) There's a group in Georgia fishing around for a pond predator.
"It's the Northern Snakehead that's causing the concern," Dan Rankin said.
He's a fishery biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
"We have had some reports, unconfirmed reports, from over in the Lake Wiley area," Rankin said.
However, in Georgia, a fisherman caught a Northern Snakehead.
"It's originally from Russia, China, that area of the world," Rankin said.
"It is a very hearty fish and it causes problems with our native fish."
The Northern Snakehead is a fresh water fish similar to the Bowfin, but with a longer fin and scales that can look like snakeskin.
"It can tolerate low oxygen levels and can survive for a period out of the water," Rankin said.
Which means it can survive on land, so DNR experts say if you catch it, don't release it, kill it.
"We do not want this species to become established," Rankin said.
In Georgia, they're already finding baby Northern Snakeheads and fear the fish is reproducing. Fishery biologists with the South Carolina DNR post a warning, which shows the difference between the Bowfin and the Snakehead.
"We have a lot of eyes out there with our anglers when they're fishing and what they're seeing," Rankin said.
"That's our best line of defense to be sure this species doesn't get started."
The Snakehead isn't native, so Rankin believes someone may have released the Snakehead into the Georgia pond. He says you can't legally do that in South Carolina.
"It is illegal to move an aquatic species to one water body to another in the state," he said.
Rankin says if you see one, report it to DNR.
