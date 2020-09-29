COLUMBIA SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has provided hunters with a guide to properly and ethically dispose of deer remains.
DNR also reminds hunters that not properly disposing of deer remains is illegal and could cause negative public perception about deer hunting.
Examples of improper disposal would be dumping remains in a creek, river, boat ramp, the side of the road or on any public or private property that is not owned by the hunter. This can cause multiple health issues for humans and animals like environmental contamination and attracting unwanted scavengers.
Hunters should remember not to display harvested game where it could offend non-hunting members of the public, according to DNR's tips. When transporting a deer in the back of a truck or on top of a vehicle, hunters are advised to wrap a tarp or other covering around the animal.
DNR advises hunters to bury heads, hides and entrails at least two to three feet deep so that dogs or other animals will not dig up the remains. Hunters can also take their remains to a local landfill that accepts animal carcasses. Properly disposed remains will be taken care of by natural decomposition.
For information on constructing a composter to recycle deer remains, DNR says that hunt clubs are encouraged to contact their local Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office or Conservation District office.
SCDNR says violators can be reported to Operation Game Thief by calling 1-800-922-5431. The number is 24 hours toll free and is printed on the back of hunting and fishing licenses.
