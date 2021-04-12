COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) wants residents to leave fawns alone if found in the area.
The SCDNR says that mother deer often leave their fawns in safe locations while they search for food and rest. They add that she is likely not far and will return to retrieve the fawns soon.
According to the SCDNR, it is natural for a mother deer to leave her fawns alone for their first few weeks of life. This behavior is because fawns are better protected away from their mother as the doe is a more visible target.
Fawns ordinarily stay bedded down but will occasionally move short distances to a new bedding site, according to the SCDNR. During this time, the mother will spend much of the day feeding and resting away from the fawns.
The SCDNR requests that if you notice a dead doe near a fawn, please call a wildlife rehabilitator. A list of rehabbers can be found at https://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/rehab/deer.html.
