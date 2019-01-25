Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The next time you head to the SCDMV a new license plate will be available for you to choose.
Friday, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new Anderson university license plate available to residents who want to support student scholarships and campus enhancements.
The new Anderson University plate will have a portion of its proceeds go to support the Anderson Fund, which provides scholarships for AU students along with campus improvement projects.
The personalized plate is available for $100 plus the vehicle’s registration fee every two years, with $50 earmarked for scholarships and programming.
Plates can be personalized with text that consists of up to six letters or numbers and be submitted for approval to the SCDMV.
The “non-personalized” version of the Anderson University specialty license plate is also available for purchase for $70 in addition to the regular registration fees at this link.
