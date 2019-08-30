(FOX Carolina) - Thursday, South Carolina officials temporarily eased restrictions governing the importation of animals into the state. Officials say the move is designed to help those evacuating Hurricane Dorian.
State officials say all animals entering South Carolina in this fashion are expected to return to their state of origin no later than September 15, 2019 unless the order is extended or revised.
The waiver to bring animals in applies to those coming from states affected by Hurricane Dorian that have requested a waiver from South Carolina.
According to officials, on the state of Georgia has made such a request at this time.
Officials say horses evacuated to South Carolina that have a current Coggins test will be admitted to the state of South Carolina without a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection.
Horses without a current Coggins test will be allowed to enter the state provided the state they are coming from will allow them to return without a current Coggins or CVI.
All other animals being evacuated without a CVI will be temporarily admitted provided their state has requested the waiver and agrees to take the animals back.
Officials say evacuees should verify with facilities that they too are waiving requirements before bringing animals to those facilities.
