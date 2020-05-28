COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — The South Carolina Education Lottery said they will offer a drive-thru option for players to drop off their winning tickets in order to have their winnings mailed to them.
The drop-off site will be at the SC State Fairgrounds in Columbia, SC on June 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials said players who prefer not to mail in winning tickets can use this drop-off service.
Winners who use this service will be mailed a check within two business days of the drop-off. No checks will be issued at the SC State Fairgrounds.
Officials said people must have these three items with them at the drive-thru:
a signed winning ticket,
a copy of the claimant’s picture identification (driver’s license, state or military I.D., or passport), and
a completed claim form. Claim forms are available at sceducationlottery.com, lottery retailers, and will be provided at the fairgrounds. Players should make a copy or take a picture of the front and back of their winning ticket for their records.
The Lottery’s Claims Center on Assembly Street in Columbia remains closed indefinitely. A reopening date has not been set.
Officials said the Claims Center will not reopen until the backlog of over 2,000 claims is significantly reduced through this direct drop-off option.
Prizes of $500 or less can be redeemed at SC Lottery retailers. Prizes of $100,000 or less can be claimed by mail. Winners of more than $100,000 can call the Lottery at 803-253-4004 and follow the prompts to leave a message.
