ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Association for Justice (SCAJ) announced the passing of federal Judge G. Ross Anderson.
Anderson County clerk of court Richard Shirley said Judge Anderson passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning. He was 91-years-old.
“Judge Anderson was one of the original founders of our Association in 1957 and later served as our President. His commitment to improving and protecting the integrity of our legal system is well-known among both new and more seasoned attorneys. He has left a lasting impact on justice and how it is upheld in South Carolina. Our Association is deeply grateful to him for his dedication to our profession and the wisdom he passed onto to so many of our members,” said Richards McCrae, President of the South Carolina Association for Justice in a news release.
More news: GCSO investigating Black Friday burglary at a GameStop, suspect still wanted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.