WALTERBORO, SC (FOX Carolina) — A fifth grader who was badly hurt in a fight at a South Carolina elementary school has died, The State reports.
Officials said 10-year-old RaNiya Wright was airlifted to the hospital after being hurt in the fight Monday at Forest Hills Elementary School.
The school district said another student was suspended.
Deputies said only two students were involved.
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the school district are investigating. The circumstances leading up to the fight are still unclear, but the school district said the fight broke out in a classroom.
"We are still unable to disclose any information regarding this incident due to this being an on-going investigation," said Shalane Lowes, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, said in an email.
SC Education Superintendent Molly Spearman tweeted a statement Wednesday morning, saying her "heart aches" and calling for thoughts and prayers.
My statement on the passing of a student this morning in Colleton County: pic.twitter.com/8wsKCqt7Mf— Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) March 27, 2019
The Colleton County School District also released this statement:
The Colleton County School District has learned from law enforcement officials that the student transported to the Medical University of South Carolina passed away on March 27 at 9:39 a.m. We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time.
CCSD officials continue to focus on providing needed support services to our students, teachers, staff, and community, while also providing updates on the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into this matter through our website (colletonsd.org). We will temporarily suspend our Facebook page so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with medical and funeral costs.
MORE: 5th grader dies after suffering injuries during fight at school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.