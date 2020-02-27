Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has announced it's five inductees for this year's Class of 2020.
Among those being honored this year are:
- Coach Art Baker (Sumter, SC/Presbyterian College)
- Robert Porcher (Wando, SC/South Carolina State/Detroit Lions)
- Willie Scott (Newberry, SC/University of South Carolina/Kansas City Chiefs)
- Coach Steve Spurrier (University of Florida/HC at University of South Carolina)
- Charlie Waters (N. Augusta HS/Clemson University/Dallas Cowboys)
The 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony is set for April 2, 2020 with a 6:30 p.m. start at the Hilton Greenville.
SC State legendary head coach and South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.
Among those to be honored at the ceremony are Trevor Lawrence, recipient of the 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale's Jewelers, the inaugural Bridge Builder Excellence Award, and the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
