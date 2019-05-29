(FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Red Flag Alert, effective immediately.
The forestry commission says because of weather conditions, outdoor burning presents a higher risk of wildfires. Weather forecasts across the state predict stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low humidity which when combined with the dry ground create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading quickly.
The Forestry Commission says while the alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, the commission strongly encourages people to postpone burning until it is lifted.
The commission's full release can be read here.
