COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- University of South Carolina Athletics announced they're offering a special promotional ticket price for their home game against Auburn on November 20.
Officials said the promotional tickets will cost $50. According to officials, the kickoff time has not been set but should be announced on Monday.
