GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting Wednesday, South Carolina drivers are paying more at the pump, now that a gas tax has increased by two cents. It’s intended to go toward fixing state roads.
The South Carolina Freedom Action Network showed up at Eagles Gas Station in Greenville from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday and covered the 47 cents of state and federal taxes of the first 1,000 gallons the gas station sold. They encouraged drivers to text “pothole” to 52886 to ask lawmakers when certain roads will be fixed.
This comes after the legislature implemented the 2017 gas tax to fund new roads, bridges, and interstate projects. Today’s tax increase is the fourth of six total gas hikes. State taxes will go up to 26 cents next year, and finally up to 28 cents in the year 2022.
While South Carolinians eagerly wait to see improved roads, Senator Paul Campbell, who serves on the state transportation committee, says progress is being made on the roads slowly but surely.
“100% of [the taxes] goes to roads and bridges. If we can keep our roads repaired, it’ll actually save us more money than what people pay with the gas tax”, said Senator Paul Campbell, District 44. “We’re working on our secondary roads and we’ve got to work on our interstates to give us more capacity. It’ll be 10-15 years to get them back into fair condition.”
Meanwhile, Dave Schwartz with the Freedom Action Network credits citizens contacting politicians for bridges getting fixed ahead of schedule.
