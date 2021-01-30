COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Republican Party says it has passed a resolution to formally censure congressman Tom Rice, according to a release from the party.
In the release, the South Carolina GOP says that that Rice's vote to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump was disappointing to both the SC GOP and the state's Seventh Congressional District, which Rice represents.
The statement by SC GOP says that the censure began as a resolution at the grassroots level in SC-07 and then continued becoming a county and state state resolution which was eventually passed by the SC GOP's State Executive Committee.
SC GOP Chairman released his thoughts on the censure in the release.
"Congressman Rice's vote unfortunately played right into the Democrats' game, and the people in his district, and ultimately our State Executive Committee, wanted him to know they wholeheartedly disagree with his decision."
