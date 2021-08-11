COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first state-level endorsement in next year's elections.
The organization tells The Associated Press that it's part of a broader strategy to seed top jobs with abortion opponents as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to give states more power over the issue.
Officials from the Susan B. Anthony List will travel to Greenville on Wednesday to give their endorsement to McMaster, a Republican currently his second full term in office.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, the organization's president, told The Associated Press that McMaster's key role in a case challenging Mississippi's new abortion law makes him "a hero in defending life" and a good fit for their group.
