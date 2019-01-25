South Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- According to a recent survey, South Carolina is ranked as #2 for the state with the worst drivers, according to a survey by Quote Wizard, an insurance quote comparison website owned by Lending Tree.
The 2019 rankings included weighted data on accidents, speeding tickets, DUI's, citations and fatalities, but just one of those key metrics caused South Carolina's to jump two spots from last year, DUI's.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 22,000 DUI arrests made in the state, in the past year.
Last year, SC was ranked the fourth worst driver state, but the increase in DUI's has bumped the state to number two, Quote Wizard reported in their survey.
More information can be found here:
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/best-and-worst-drivers-by-state-2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.