COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina announced Friday that the Board of Trustees approved a new contract for their women's basketball head coach, Dawn Staley.
The contract is a seven-year, $22.4 million deal that will keep Staley with the program through the 2027 to 2028 season.
"Dawn Staley is one of the nation's top coaches, regardless of the sport," said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "She has built our women's basketball program from the ground up, and her teams have produced champions, both on and off the floor. The ability to keep Coach Staley at the University of South Carolina is great news for all Gamecocks. I join with our fans in looking forward to seeing the great achievements her program will continue to produce in the future."
This new contract makes Staley one of the highest-paid women's basketball coaches in the country, said officials. Staley became the head coach of the program in 2008 and helped them find success. Under her leadership, the program reached three NCAA Final Fours (2015, 2017, 2021) and won the 2017 NCAA Championship.
"It's always been an honor to represent the University of South Carolina, and this contract represents the University's commitment to supporting me and our women's basketball program," Staley said. "Contract negotiations are challenging, but this one was especially important as I knew it could be a benchmark, an example for other universities to invest in their women's basketball programs, too. Our game continues to grow and the time is ripe to make a big step forward, but only if universities foster that growth by committing resources that are equitable to those given to their men's programs. I thank Dr. Pastides, Coach Tanner and the Board of Trustees for providing that example today. And, lastly, I would be remiss to not also thank Butch Bowers, Angela O'Neal and our FAMS for their commitment and support."
