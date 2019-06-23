SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Sunday that a trooper has died in an off-duty incident.
TFC Jesse D. Cannon, a member of the Troop 8 Criminal Interdiction Unit died Saturday, June 22, in Greenville around 2:30 pm, officials say.
Further details on his death were not released at this time.
TFC Cannon had served with SCHP since 2014. He was a K9 handler in Troop Three, troopers say.
“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”
SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said, “Trooper Cannon took great pride in his work and served his department well as a member of our Criminal Interdiction Team. We will continue to stand alongside the Cannon family during the difficult days ahead.”
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
