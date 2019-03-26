GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is looking to hire dispatchers across the state, in an attempt to fill several empty positions.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Captain R.K. Hughes said they have 17 openings in the Greenville dispatch center.
Captain Hughes acknowledged the shortage of dispatchers in Greenville, but added one of the biggest hurdles is how hot the job market is across the Upstate.
Benefits include 15 days annual leave a year, 15 days sick leave a year, 13 paid holidays, state retirement and state health dental and vision coverage.
Captain Hughes said even if you're thinking about becoming a state trooper, but fall below the 21-year-old age requirement, you can start your career with SCDPS as a dispatcher then apply to become a state trooper at the age of 21.
If you're interested in applying to become a SCHP dispatcher you can visit the following link https://scdps.sc.gov/careers and click on 'view current openings."
