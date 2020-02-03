SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in a collision Monday afternoon.
According to troopers, the accident took place on Catawba Street near Serpentine Drive around 2:02 p.m.
Though details remain limited, no injuries have been reported at this time.
The crash took place near the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. It is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
