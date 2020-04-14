Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Hospital Association has been awarded a federal grant of nearly $700,000 to support hospitals battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the SCHA, the grant will be used to purchase supplies for healthcare workers and prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.
“All hospitals licensed by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will receive a portion of the funds to offset the increased cost of personal protective equipment for staff,” said SCHA President Thornton Kirby. “The bulk of funds will be concentrated in acute care hospitals that are likely to see the highest number of COVID-19 patients.”
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help hospitals deal with declining funding.
The SCHA says it has undertaken multiple efforts to help hospitals access critical medical supplies and expand care capacity in response to COVID-19.
