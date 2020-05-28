Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Hospital Association has announced that hospital employees impacted by COVID-19 are eligible for $1,000 grants.
The SCHA says this is made possible by pairing with partner agencies, including Southern Tide and Christian McCaffrey's 22 and You Foundation. Together they have been raising funds to help frontline healthcare workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SCHA says at least 70 employees of South Carolina hospitals and health systems who have been significantly impacted by the virus will be awarded a grant.
To be eligible individuals must be employed part-time or full-time by a South Carolina hospital and must have been personally impacted by COVID-19 from a financial, family, or personal health standpoint. The grants are also available to individuals who were furloughed or laid-off by a hospital due to COVID-19.
Those who are eligible and interested in applying can do so here.
Applications will be reviewed by a panel of leaders representing several of SCHA's affiliated professional membership groups.
Applicants will be notified if they are selected to receive support from the foundation.
