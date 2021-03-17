Gun Laws-South Carolina

South Carolina Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Hopkins, speaks against a bill allowing people to carry guns openly in the state on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. Johnson said open carry for a Black man like him could be dangerous. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill allowing people to openly carry guns. Members voted 82-33 in favor of the so-called open-carry bill.

The legislation would allow people who already have a concealed-weapons permit to keep those weapons visible in public. The state is currently one of five without an open-carry law.

Republicans have said the bill strengthens Second Amendment rights. Some Democrats and law enforcement officials say such a law would make authorities' jobs harder and increase violence in the state.

The House is set to consider other legislation that would loosen gun permit restrictions later this spring.

