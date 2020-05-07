Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says for the third straight week, initial claims for unemployment insurance in the state have dropped.
According to SCDEW, the claim week ending May 2, saw 46,747 people file an initial claim. That's down 18,412 from the previous week.
Greenville County continues to lead the state in initial claims last week, having 5,000 claims, but that's down 3,809 from the previous week. Spartanburg which was previously second in the state with claims dropped to fifth with 3,266 a decrease of 3,060 claims.
“Our agency is encouraged to report the third straight weekly decline in the number of Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims. We understand, however, that this good news is tempered by the record high number of claims overall,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“During the heart of the 2008-2009 Great Recession, laid-off employees were filing an average of 10,000 new claims per week. While the number of new claims we reported today is a great improvement over the numbers three weeks ago, it is still well over four times higher than the number of initial weekly claims being filed during the Great Recession,” Ellzey continued.
“I am excited to see employers begin to reopen and bring South Carolinians back to work. Restarting the economy and engaging the workforce is important in helping people move from the temporary federal funding to employment with long-term stability,” Ellzey finished.
Since mid-March, this is only the third decrease state officials have seen. In the last seven weeks, the state has seen 453,636 claims and the agency has paid more that $831 million in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act funds.
The agency added that on March 15, they had approximately 49 employees working in the call center. Now the agency boasts more than 500 employees to help meet current demand.
