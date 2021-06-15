South Carolina-Execution

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law last week a bill that would essentially restart the state's stalled death penalty after a lack of lethal injection drugs has delayed several executions. The new law would let condemned inmates choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

 Kinard Lisbon

(AP)- The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die this month want an appellate court to halt their deaths by electrocution. Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. The condemned men want to overturn a judge's decision not to halt their upcoming executions. Attorneys for Sigmon and Owens argued South Carolina hasn't tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs or compound them itself. Both men are set to be electrocuted this month. South Carolina's recently revised capital punishment law compels condemned inmates to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren't available.

