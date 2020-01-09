Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Happening this weekend, the South Carolina International Auto Show will be at the Greenville Convention Center.
The event, which runs from January 10-12 will feature the newest models from the top manufacturers in the world with hundreds of vehicles on display.
Attendees will be able to check out the latest features and technology and even be able to take a few for a spin.
Local car clubs, exotic collections and family-friendly activities will all be on hand as well.
Event hours:
- Friday, January 10 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday, January 11 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday, January 12 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tickets to the event will be $8 at the door. Seniors (62 and over) and military service members (with any DOD ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Children 12 and under are free.
For more information and advance tickets, click here.
The Greenville Convention Center is located at One Exposition Avenue, Greenville, SC 29607.
