(FOX Carolina) – According to Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard, South Carolina is the only state in the US to receive a grade of “F” in terms of social distancing activity.
Click here to see the US Scoreboard.
Click here to see the SC Scoreboard.
Unacast’s scoreboard also provides a county-by-county breakdown.
All but one Upstate county received grades of either “D” or “F.”
Abbeville earned the highest marks in the Upstate with a “B-.”
Oconee, Greenville, Laurens, and Union all earned “D” grades while Pickens, Anderson, Spartanburg, Greenwood, and Cherokee all earned “F” grades.
Click here to read about Unacast’s methodology.
MORE NEWS - 15 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in SC, new projections indicate up to 1,200 new cases per week possible by mid-May
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.