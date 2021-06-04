COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some employees at one of South Carolina's juvenile prisons are protesting poor working conditions. They blame poor management and low staffing. About two dozen Department of Juvenile Justice correctional officers and other staffers joined Friday's walk out at the agency's Broad River Road complex in Columbia. Correctional officers say the safety of staff and children is at risk because the facility is so short-staffed. The impromptu walkout follows weeks of legislative scrutiny over the agency. An audit released in April found deep-rooted problems and an uptick in violence. Lawmakers are pushing Gov. Henry McMaster to replace agency Director Freddie Pough.
