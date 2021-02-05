Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lawmakers in South Carolina are proposing a bill that could allow some people to openly carry firearms in the state of South Carolina.
House Bill 3094 would be the "Open Carry with Training Act".
The bill would amend the 1976 code by revising the definition of the term, "concealable weapon" to allow a permit holder to carry a concealable weapon openly on his person.
The revised definition of concealable weapon in the 1976 code would read as follows:
'Concealable weapon' means a firearm having a length of less than twelve inches measured along its greatest dimension that must may be carried openly on one's person or in a manner that is hidden from public view in normal wear of clothing except when needed for self-defense, defense of others, and the protection of real or personal property."
The bill would also amend section 16-23-20 relating to the carrying of a handgun so as to provide a person who has a concealed weapon permit to carry it openly or about his person in a vehicle.
The revised section of the 1976 code would be amended to read:
"(9) a person in a vehicle if the handgun is:
(a) secured in a closed glove compartment, closed console, closed trunk, or in a closed container secured by an integral fastener and transported in the luggage compartment of the vehicle; however, this item is not violated if the glove compartment, console, or trunk is opened in the presence of a law enforcement officer for the sole purpose of retrieving a driver's license, registration, or proof of insurance. If the person has been issued a concealed weapon permit pursuant to Article 4, Chapter 31, Title 23, then the person also may secure his weapon under a seat in a vehicle, or in any open or closed storage compartment within the vehicle's passenger compartment; or
(b) carried openly or concealed on or about his person, and he has a valid concealed weapons permit pursuant to the provisions of Article 4, Chapter 31, Title 23;"
This bill has the support of 67 state lawmakers including Greenville County Representative Bobby Cox.
If passed, the act would take effect sixty days after approval by the Governor.
