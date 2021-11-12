COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina lawmakers are reacting to news of the passing of State Senator Hugh Leatherman Friday morning.

The South Carolina State Democratic Caucus:

"We were saddened to hear the news this morning that our colleague, State Senator Hugh Leatherman, has passed. Every member of our caucus feels incredibly privileged to have worked alongside Chairman Leatherman for a period of time in his impressive tenure in the South Carolina Senate. His wisdom and steadfast devotion to public service will be greatly missed.

Chairman Leatherman was an effective leader, a true statesman, and an influential changemaker. He has undoubtedly left a permanent mark on South Carolina—a legacy that will long live on in the many people he inspired, the lives he touched, and the profound work he did over 40 years in office. We are sincerely grateful for all he did to make our state a better place.

We offer our deepest condolences and prayers for Senator Leatherman’s family and loved ones."