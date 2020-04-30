COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas announced Thursday that lawmakers will be back to work in Columbia in May.
Peeler and Lucas sent a letter announcing that their respective chambers of the General Assembly both plan to return to the statehouse for session on Tuesday, May 12.
Below is a copy of that letter.
Members:
We are pleased to confirm that both the House and the Senate will reconvene on May 12, 2020.
We understand that the past weeks and months have been a challenging and unprecedented time for our state. Our regular legislative schedule, along with the schedules and plans of every South Carolinian, was halted abruptly and left unfinished.
However, while the pandemic did not permit us to continue to meet as normal, the job of this legislature will not be left unfinished. Now, more than ever, the needs of the citizens of this state must be addressed and met.
While the state pursues reopening, we must stand poised to get back to work. In order to do our work in a timely manner, it is imperative we work together as fellow legislators and fellow South Carolinians. Leadership in both chambers recognizes the importance of this partnership.
We look forward to seeing each of you back in the halls of our statehouse once again, ready to do our part in the recovery of our state.
