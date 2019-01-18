Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Legislators with the South Carolina House have introduced a bill (House bill 3665) aimed at getting teachers pay raises.
On Thursday, a bill was introduced to amend the surtax on cigarettes to provide an additional 5 cents per cigarette that would be credited to the department of education.
That means that a pack of cigarettes would increase by another $1 per pack.
The tax would be required to be used for equal pay raises for all K-12 public school teachers.
The bill was introduced by Representatives Joseph Jefferson (D) Berkeley County, Lonnie Hosey (D) Barnwell, Mark Willis, (R) Greenville, Wendy Brawley (D) Richland, Leon Howard (D) Richland and Robert Williams (D) of Darlington.
You can read the full bill in the pdf below:
