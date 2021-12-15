COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) sent its Chief of Operations Support and Logistics to Kentucky to help with tornado response and recovery efforts.
Governor McMaster's office said SCEMD Chief of Logistics Guy Gierhart left for Kentucky Wednesday morning. While there, he will coordinate disaster relief personnel and supplies coming into the state from all over the country.
The request for assistance from Kentucky came through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which is the national emergency management mutual aid system that facilitates state-to-state disaster assistance.
"Team South Carolina is ready to provide any and all aid we can lend,” said Governor McMaster. “We have relied on the people of Kentucky during some of South Carolina’s most difficult times. We are duty-bound to help a fellow state in need, and we’re going to help our friends who’ve been there for us when we needed them the most."
