Berkeley County, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man says he killed what he believes could be one of the biggest alligators ever taken in South Carolina.
The Chapin native says the alligator measured 13' 6.5" and was estimated to be around 1000 pounds. Weighing the massive alligator was difficult because it wouldn't all fit on the scale at once.
Hunter Neeley said he went out Saturday, September 28 with his friend Crick Hooker to hunt for alligators around 6 p.m. on Lake Moultrie.
According to Neeley, he and his friend headed back to the dock to pick up Neeley's girlfriend around 10 p.m. Neeley said it was shortly after picking her up that they came across the alligator in about 6 feet of water.
Neeley says they were using treble hooks to drag across the bottom of the lake when the first snagged the alligator around 11 p.m.
Neeley said they hooked the alligator and quickly threw a second hook out to help pull it closer to the boat. According to Neeley, the struggle took 20 to 30 minutes.
Once close enough to the boat, Neeley said he hit the alligator with two harpoons and shot it with his bow before finally shooting it in the head with a gun, killing it.
To get the massive alligator into the boat, he said he had to put a wench up in a tree and lower the alligator down into his boat.
Neeley says this isn't the first massive alligator he has caught in the area. He says the previous Saturday he killed a 12' 7" alligator within a mile of this one on the same lake.
In both cases Neeley says he donated the meat from the alligators to the processor to be donated to those in need. He said he planned to have both alligators mounted.
