COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man has been convicted of abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.
A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.
He will now spend the rest of his life in prison.
The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019.
Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.
Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.
Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland's DNA was found on the victim.
University of South Carolina interim president Harris Pastides issued a statement on the verdict.
"Samantha Josephson’s senseless death was a tragedy that forever impacted our entire community. While the pain of her loss will never be forgotten, I hope today’s verdict brings some measure of closure to Samantha’s family and friends and to the Gamecock community. Her legacy lives on through the efforts of her incredible parents, Seymour and Marci, who are working to save lives by increasing awareness about rideshare safety."
MORE NEWS: DHEC supports CDC recommendation for universal making indoors, department says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.