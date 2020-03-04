COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Some South Carolina lawmakers are pushing a bill that would give death row inmates for now no choice but to be executed in the electric chair.
The bill approved Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee would require electrocution for a condemned inmate if lethal injection drugs aren't available.
South Carolina's last execution was in 2011. Its supply of execution drugs expired and pharmaceutical companies won't sell it any more.
Opponents say the electric chair is barbaric and changing the method after a prisoner is sent to death row could open the state to lawsuits.
The bill now goes to the House floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.