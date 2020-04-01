Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina National Guard has taken to social media to address rumors circulating in media, social media and word-of-mouth about COVID-19 and the National Guard.
Rumors have been circulating that the National Guard is mobilizing for a statewide lockdown. According to officials, that rumor is false.
The guard stated that rumors like this create confusion and anxiety in the community and reiterate it is important to only listen to official sources of information when it comes to COVID-19 and the state's response efforts.
Officials say if you hear something that seems unfounded, do not continue spreading the information.
The S.C. National Guard urges citizens to verify information through the following:
- SC DHEC
- Gov. Henry McMaster
- South Carolina Emergency Management Division
- Chief, National Guard Bureau General Joseph L. Lengyel
- South Carolina National Guard
