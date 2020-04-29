COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the state now has more than 200 virus-related deaths, and almost 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of 3:30 p.m. on April 29, DHEC reported an additional 130 coronavirus cases, and 11 deaths in the state.
This brings the state's total cases to 5,881 with 203 deaths.
Five of the reported deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals - one being from Greenville County. The other six were elderly individuals - two also from Greenville County.
Tuesday's new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (3)
- Anderson (6)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (2)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Clarendon (9)
- Darlington (3)
- Dillon (3)
- Edgefield (3)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (9)
- Greenville (26)
- Greenwood (2)
- Kershaw (4)
- Lancaster (3)
- Lexington (9)
- Marlboro (1)
- Orangeburg (3)
- Richland (20)
- Spartanburg (5)
- Sumter (3)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (9)
