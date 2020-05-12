Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Veteran Affairs has made funding immediately available to qualifying South Carolina Veterans.
The Supportive Services for Veterans Families program of the Alson Wilkes Society has been allocated additional funds for SC Veterans.
The SSVF says you do not need an eviction notice at this time to receive assistance. The group is prepared to help those in need of rental or utility assistance.
The SSVF program can be contacted in the Upstate at 864-345-1299 or for the Midlands and Lowcountry office at 803-995-8464.
A spokesperson for the Alston Wilkes Society says if you are a homeless veteran or know a homeless veteran, to contact their SSVF Program for possible assistance in obtaining shelter.
