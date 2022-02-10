This photo provided by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office shows Cassandra Dollard. Hemingway police Officer Cassandra Dollard was charged with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, for shooting and killing an unarmed man who led her on a high-speed chase and then tried to run from his wrecked car, investigators said. Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting early Sunday after she chased the driver 8 miles (13 kilometers) outside the limits of the town of 530 people. (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office via AP)