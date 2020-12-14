COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s nine electors are set to meet Monday to cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
The electors are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia.
The event is expected to be relatively uncontentious in South Carolina, which Trump won over Democrat Joe Biden by a margin of 55% to 43% of votes cast.
The state is winner-take-all, meaning that Trump secured all nine of the electoral votes with his victory.
The event will be available to the public via a livestream.
