COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- A former South Carolina Corrections officer convicted of stabbing an inmate with a homemade knife has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
The State reports that 29-year-old Jarrell Boyan was handed his sentence in federal court in Columbia on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit murder in August for stabbing inmate Kenya Spry multiple times.
Boyan told a judge he unintentionally grabbed the weapon instead of handcuffs. But prosecutors disputed the explanation and pointed to video evidence that showed Boyan take the knife from the inmate and put it in a safe room, meaning he would've had to intentionally retrieve it again and stab Spry.
