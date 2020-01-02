COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who escaped from a South Carolina prison work crew more than 40 years ago is back behind bars after the SC Department of Corrections said he was captured in Delaware, where he was living under a new name.
The SCDC said Jose Chico Romero, now 64, had an encounter with Dover Police on Dec. 28 and gave them a fake ID. After he was arrested, processed, and released under the name Arnaldo Figueroa, his fingerprints later came back with a match for Romero. Police re-arrested him on Wednesday.
Romero escaped from a prison work crew in Anderson County back on Dec. 13, 1979.
At the time of Romero’s escape, he was serving an 18-year sentence for armed robbery from Aiken County.
“At the time of his escape, Romero was assigned to a work crew in Anderson County and was being housed at the former Anderson County Stockade,” SCDC Director of Communications Chrysti Shain said in a news release. “The building was being used to house short-term local inmates and SCDC inmates assigned to work in the county as part of the designated facilities program.”
Shain said Romero would no longer be qualified for this type of work-release program under today’s SCDC rules.
As of Thursday, Romero is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware, on a fugitive warrant and has waived extradition. Police in Delaware have also charged him with public intoxication, loitering, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree forgery (four counts), criminal impersonation, and being an out-of-state fugitive.
“Once returned to SCDC, Romero will be required to serve the remainder of his original sentence, which is about seven years, plus any additional time added for an escape conviction,” Shain said.
