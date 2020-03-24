COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Tuesday announced that South Carolina’s schools will remain closed for the duration of the month of April.
They released this joint statement:
“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”
On March 15, McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-09, which closed public schools for students and non-essential employees through March 31. The governor said he will issue an additional executive order to extend the K-12 school closures through the month of April.
McMaster is also encouraging the state’s public colleges, universities, and technical colleges, and encourage those institutions to continue virtual learning for the rest of their semesters.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.