GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Joshua Brownlee says that today’s AAP report showcase is one thing beyond a shadow of a doubt: the myth the children can’t contract COVID-19 is just that.
“Children are as susceptible to this disease is anyone else’s,” Brownlee told Fox Carolina.
The numbers say it all. Those 20 years old and younger with COVID-19 in the state make up 15% of the total cases. The Palmetto State is also eight out of 50 states in cases among children, despite only having the 23rd largest population. But Brownlee says – there are some question marks.
“There’s not a uniform way in which this data is reported out of individual states,” he explained.
And the doctor is right. According to the AAP report, some states identify children as ages 0 to 14. Others 0 to 24. South Carolina is in the middle, classifying “children” as aged 20 or younger.
“Are we easier to get into?” Dr. Brownlee asked. “Are we testing more kids? Do the providers here have a lower threshold for testing then other states? These are all questions that I think would be interesting to get answers to down the line,” he said.
Brownlee says that not having a national standard of testing doesn’t help either.
“If there was more uniformity between states and how the dad it was reported into these national database is, we would easily be able to compare apples to apples, as opposed to apples to oranges, which is what we are doing now,” Brownlee said.
According to DHEC, the most cases – about 20% of the total in both Spartanburg and Greenville Counties – occur in those aged 21 to 30.
“Younger adults have been a bigger portion of that, because of some of their inherent behaviors and socialization, as well as getting out into the workforce more,” Brownlee explained.
But the doctor also says that back to school presents a unique challenge for the youngest in South Carolina.
“There is going to be an increase in community transmission when kids go back to school,“ Brownlee said. “What we want to do is keep that to a very low level.“
So far DHEC says that two younger children have died state wide from COVID-19. One was a five-year-old in Greenville County. Brownlee says school districts have been preparing, but now they need to follow through on safety. He says only through strict enforcement of policies like social distancing, masks, and sanitation, will South Carolina schools be able to remain open.
To him, it’s not a question of if COVID-19 will spread in the schools, but how many it will affect.
“We are going to have to work at it,“ he said. “It’s not going to be easy.“
