Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced on Monday the State of South Carolina has settled a lawsuit with the United States Government ending six years of litigation between the two.
The $600 million lawsuit is the largest in the state's history, and is related to the 9.5 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium relocated to the Savannah River Site in the early 2000s.
As part of the settlement, South Carolina will allow the Department of Energy 16.5 years to remove the remaining plutonium or monetary penalties will be re-instated and the DOE will be subject to additional litigation.
“This settlement is the single largest settlement in South Carolina’s history. It is important to me that the people of South Carolina know of our long-term commitment to preventing South Carolina from becoming a dumping ground for nuclear waste,” said Wilson. “Additionally, the more than half a billion dollars in settlement money could not come at a better time as our state government and economy work to overcome the revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a long, difficult road but I am proud of the leadership displayed by our state’s elected officials and the expertise of my legal team.”
Under the terms of the of the settlement, the United States will pay South Carolina $600 million immediately.
In addition to thanking his legal team, Wilson thanked state leaders, both republican and democrat, for not wavering in their commitment to resolve the dispute. He also thanked President Trump and his administration for working with South Carolina to bring this litigation to a close.
“I wish to thank President Donald Trump and his administration, especially Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and United States Attorney General William Barr for working with South Carolina to resolve this dispute. I also appreciate Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tim Scott, Governor McMaster, Congressman Joe Wilson, and Congressman James Clyburn for not only supporting my strategy but for also providing us with a united front. Their support helped to make this settlement possible. Our State did not waiver in demanding what is right and just for our people,” Wilson added.
