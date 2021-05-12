COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State and local governments in South Carolina are getting nearly $2.5 billion in federal coronavirus aid.
The funds announced Monday are part of a $350 billion allocation being distributed to state and local governments. All of South Carolina's 46 counties and some cities could soon begin getting the funds.
The money can be used for public health expenses, or to offset harm from the downturn to workers, small businesses and affected industries. It can't be used to cut taxes, pay down debt or bolster reserve funds.
