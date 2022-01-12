A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
South Carolina Restaurant Week begins as industry struggles with new challenges
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Restaurant Week is about to begin and for business owners like Cory Wilk, it's all about striking a balance.
"We never over commit and under deliver," said Wilk, the co-owner of CityRange Steakhouse in Greenville.
Since March 2020, the challenges have kept evolving.
First there was figuring out how to reach customers when they couldn't come into the restaurant. Then hospitality employers had to navigate the worker shortage.
Now supply chain issues are leaving restaurants guessing what food is available and how much it will cost.
"Trying to guess, which used to be something that was very predictable, with markets and buying especially as a steakhouse and the beef market has been extremely challenging," Wilk said.
At Fork and Plough, owner and chef Shawn Kelly said it's everyday items that are hard to come by.
"Depending on the week, you know, it's hard to get chicken or to-go boxes or bags," Kelly said. "Just different things every week are out of stock."
Susan Cohen works for the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, which runs the event. She said some chefs are still waiting to finalize their menus to see what ingredients are available.
With COVID-19 cases spiking, Cohen said many restaurants are also offering special to-go menus. But this is where another problem pops up: most third-party delivery services eat into the restaurant's revenue.
"Most restaurants are experiencing anywhere 35% to 50% increases in their cost of doing business," Cohen said. "That's just another added expense on top of what they are already having to absorb."
Other businesses are helping make the jump to delivery as easily as possible. SpotOn, a point-of-sales company, partners with companies to tailor a technology package to their needs and can help a business create its own in-house delivery platform.
"Customers really want to eat the way they want to eat, and the restaurant industry is just really starting to catch up with that concept," said Ben Pryor, the head of innovation at SpotOn.
Pryor said offering delivery services can be pricey, but it's important for small businesses to begin the transition.
"Even if a customer is not willing to come into the restaurant, walking it out to the car is the most cost-effective way to do delivery," Pryor said. "The last mile delivery gets a lot more expensive having somebody drive an order to somebody's house or business is expensive for anybody, whether that's done in house or through a third party."
Despite all the obstacles, 57 restaurants across the state are taking part in Restaurant Week. CityRange is offering three courses starting at $35. Fork and Plough has three courses for $40.
"We also want to make it wallet friendly so that it's easy for guests to do that in multiple restaurants for the course of the event," Wilk said.
This is normally the slowest time of year for the industry, but Kelly said the event always fills his dining room.
"It's cold outside. It's January. the holidays are just ending, but ... Restaurant Week brings us a boom in business for this 10-day period."
Wilk hopes to bring in some of the areas newest residents over the next week. Then he'll wait to see what challenges come next.
"[I've had] 43 years in hospitality and obviously with COVID it's been the most challenging two years of the entire career," he said.
For more information on all the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, click here.
